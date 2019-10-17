October 17, 2019

Taking photos by intuition

As part of the ‘Months of Photography Paphos’ series of events, an exhibition entitled ‘Intuition’ is coming up. It began in 2018 as a photography workshop introduced by Elias Georgiades in Paphos, attended by eight photographers from the CPS-Paphos Branch. Each participant then put theory into practice by producing photos, and now the project concludes with the exhibition and catalogue publication this October.

The members of the CPS-Paphos Branch who participated in this project had the opportunity to develop their artistic creativity, as well as to collaborate with a renowned Greek photographer and curator. The challenge for the artist-photographers was to explore and reveal their creative sensitivity and empathy and, through their intuition, to produce original work that can evolve in the future.

“In this exhibition and catalogue,” says Thanos Savvides, chairman of the CPS-Paphos Branch, “one can witness the multifaceted approaches to the subject by the participating artists. Photography becomes the vehicle of intuition that allows us to gain a vital awareness of ourselves and our environment, beyond intellect and logic.”

‘Intuition’ opens on October 18 at En Plo Gallery in Paphos, and will run until the 26th of the month. On opening night, visitors will be welcomed from 7pm onwards. On other days, the public can visit the exhibition from 11am until 7pm.

“Perhaps the most intense concern for most photographers today,” notes Elias Georgiades, the exhibition curator, “is how to develop their personal voice. What the photographer really wants is to communicate with their personal environment, facing the world with their camera. This is how images are born, and then make their own way.”

 

Intuition

Photography exhibition by eight photographers. Part of the ‘Months of Photography Paphos’ series of events. October 18-26. En Plo Gallery, Paphos. Opening night 7pm. Other days 11am-7pm. Tel: 26-932014


