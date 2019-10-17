October 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Unions are still running the show

By CM Reader's View00

The unions in Cyprus of whatever organisation continue to run the show.

The minority tail wagging the dog !!!!! The Government is terrified of unions, blocks of votes to be ‘bought’ , and they are even more terrified of losing their parliamentary seat and access to the ‘inside track’ and untold wealth!

AlB

EAC unions say not violating code by striking over pay dispute


Related posts

EU sanctions are a giant step towards victory

CM Reader's View

Making American taxes great again

Reuters News Service

Our View: EU measures against Turkey a moral victory

CM: Our View

Restricting God from schools the root of our problems?

CM Reader's View

CAR-acteristics: it’s easy to stereotype

CM Guest Columnist

No place for people like Georgiades in public office

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign