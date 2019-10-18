October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters
By CM Reader's View01
File photo:The building which now houses Ayios Kassianos primary school in old Nicosia

Really?

This merits a news story or an editorial?

Is there nothing else happening in the world? There must be a seal stranded on a beach somewhere.

J

But many commenterss disagreed with J

Are you not concerned about indoctrination of children? SS

for some, we want to hear about how children and teachers of this country are being treated in the educational system. If you don’t like it, then don’t read it! GN

Morning prayer has no place in public schools

 


Related posts

Trump feeling the pressure from Pence’s Syrian deal

CM Reader's View

Complete transparency on passport scheme absolutely necessary

CM Reader's View

Morning prayer has no place in public schools

CM: Our View

Napa rape claim trial is a waste of taxpayer’s money

CM Reader's View

Unions are still running the show

CM Reader's View

EU sanctions are a giant step towards victory

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign