October 18, 2019

Anastasiades welcomes solidarity of European Council

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Anastasiades and other leaders during the summit

President Nicos Anastasiades has welcomed the solidarity expressed by the European Council and its adoption of the conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council on targeted measures for illegal Turkish drilling.

Speaking ahead of one of the meetings of the European Council on Friday noon, the president said that this was a development in the context of the diplomatic fight against Turkey’s challenges.

“At yesterday’s European Council session, there was a wide debate on the situation following the provocative actions of Turkey, both with illegal drilling in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus but also the invasion of Syria,” he said.

“I have had the opportunity to inform them extensively about what Turkey is doing against the Republic of Cyprus, either in its EEZ or through threats to settle Famagusta or violations of the buffer zone,” the President stressed.

“As a result of the information and solidarity that has truly been unanimously expressed by all, we have succeeded in including in the conclusions on Turkey, the full adoption of the conclusions of the Council of Foreign Ministers, whereby the violation of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus is condemned and solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus is reiterated, but most importantly for the first time concrete targeted measures are now being taken on individuals and companies,” the President added.

“It is a development within the fight, the diplomatic fight if you will, against the Turkish challenges.

“What we are pleased about is the unanimous support of our partners and the solidarity expressed as a result of the wider framework,” he concluded.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

