October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Complete transparency on passport scheme absolutely necessary

By CM Reader's View00

It’s time for complete transparency regarding the investment-for-citizenship programme, whereby all former and present beneficiaries should be revealed with names, nationality, back-ground etc. as well as names of all the law offices, companies etc. which assisted each and one of the beneficiaries.

The present way of operating in secrecy, is absolutely unacceptable and not worthy a society that want to call itself democratic and open.

V

Ministry sticks to ‘no comment’ in Cambodia investment for passport scheme


