Cyprus and Slovenia pledge to enhance economic cooperation

Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar (left) with Nicos Christodoulides

Cyprus and Slovenia on Friday agreed to enhance economic cooperation during a visit to the island by Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar.

Speaking after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides, Cerar said: “Economic cooperation between Slovenia and Cyprus is relatively modest so we have a lot of potential for its development and I think we will do much more in the next years to use these potentials and to make our economic cooperation even stronger.”

Sectors for possible further and intensified cooperation were in the areas of transport, logistics, banking and finance, construction and engineering, healthcare, water management and tourism.

Cerar was being accompanied by a delegation of Slovenian businessmen during his visit. “The purpose of the visit is to strengthen our economic cooperation and to deepen our mutual relations,” he added. Within the framework of the visit a business forum was also organised on Friday,

Christodoulides said he and Cerar had the opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as to compare notes on a number of topics that were high on the agenda of the European Union, in the aftermath of the discussions in Luxembourg on Monday, during the EU Foreign Affairs Council. “We also exchanged views on various pressing issues unfolding in our region and beyond, that are of common interest or common concern,” he added.

“Our bilateral cooperation is at a very high level,” said Christodoulides. “We share common goals and aspirations in a number of areas, from foreign policy issues to human rights and multilateral cooperation. As always, there is plenty of room for further improvement, and we, therefore, identified concrete areas and thematics in which we could strengthen our cooperation, such as trade and investment, as well as through enhancing our consultations, both at bilateral level but also within the framework of the European Union,” he added.

He added that the business forum earlier on Friday was a testament to “our determination to take concrete steps in order to pursue stronger trade relations and promote business opportunities between Cypriot and Slovenian businesspeople, as well as to further boost people-to-people contacts.”


