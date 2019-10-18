October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Cyprus denies migrant workers their social insurance contributions

By Rosie Charalambous0108
File photo migrant reception camp in Kokkinotrimithia Photo Christos Theodordes

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Cyprus denies many migrant workers access to their social insurance contributions
        • What is Magic? You can find out at the shoe factory next week
        • Weeks of the German language kick off this weekend

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


