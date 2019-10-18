October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC customer service opening one hour later on Monday

By Evie Andreou00

The electricity authority (EAC) announced that its customer service offices will open at 8.30am on Monday instead of 7.30am.

The reason for pushing the opening of the offices an hour is because the trade unions will be briefing their members on various matters.

The EAC apologises for any inconvenience.


Related posts

Akel slams government over passport scheme

Jonathan Shkurko

Eight years jail for dealing cocaine

George Psyllides

Magnitude 3.8 tremor felt in Limassol and Larnaca

Evie Andreou

Accept slams Poed chief for homophobic views

George Psyllides

Revolutionising the Legal Industry in Cyprus

Press Release

Anastasiades welcomes solidarity of European Council

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign