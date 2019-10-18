October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

European Council reaffirms its solidarity with Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The European Council endorsed the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) conclusions on Turkey’s illegal in the EEZ drilling and reaffirmed its solidarity with Cyprus, according to the conclusions adopted after the first day of the EU leaders Summit in Brussels on Thursday.

More specifically, the European Council adopted conclusions on Turkey, the illegal drilling activities and the downing of flight MH17.

On the Illegal drilling activities, “the European Council endorses the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019 on Turkeyʼs illegal drilling activities in Cyprusʼ Exclusive Economic Zone and reaffirms its solidarity with Cyprus” and stated that “the European Council will remain seized of this matter.”

Foreign ministers earlier this week agreed to draw up economic sanctions on Ankara over Turkish drilling.

On Turkey the European Council “endorses the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019 on North East Syria. The EU condemns Turkeyʼs unilateral military action in North East Syria which causes unacceptable human suffering, undermines the fight against Daʼesh and threatens heavily European security”.

The European Council “notes tonightʼs US-Turkey announcement on a pause for all military operations”, but “it again urges Turkey to end its military action, to withdraw its forces and to respect international humanitarian law. Following the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019, it recalls that Member States have decided to halt arms export licensing to Turkey.”

Furthermore the European Union “remains engaged in its efforts towards effectively addressing the serious humanitarian and refugee crisis in light of evolving needs, including by supporting those Member States that are facing the most serious challenges in terms of migratory flows in the Eastern Mediterranean”. The European Council declares that it “will remain seized of this matter”.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

