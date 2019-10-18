October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

First chess tournament to take place in Larnaca

By Eleni Philippou00

The first ever international chess tournament is set to take place in Larnaca towards the end of this month, over the course of nine days.

The Cyprus Chess Federation and the Friends of Chess Association are the oldest chess organisations in Cyprus, which have been spreading chess around the island for many years. They jointly or individually organise more than 30 chess events each year, with hundreds of chess players including chess tournaments, creative chess, training and arbitration seminars and so on.

For the first time this year, the Federation and the Association along with the Flamingo Beach Hotel Larnaca and the Municipality of Larnaca are coming together to co-organise the 1st International Chess Tournament, the largest ever organised in Cyprus, from October 25 until November 2.

“The tournament is an investment in our children, tomorrow’s Cypriot international chess players,” say the organisers. “An effort is made through which many children will be motivated to engage with chess, a sport admittedly beneficial to man at all stages of his life, and especially at a young age. Kids and other chess players will get in touch with world-class chess players and acquire the skills and abilities that all people need.”

So far a total of 137 entries have been made by chess players from 18 countries including 24 title chess players. There will be several awards depending on the competition category and those interested can find more practical details through the official website: cyprus-chess.com/registration

For those that wish to spend the night, special hotel rates are offered at Flamingo Beach Hotel Larnaca.

 

1st International Chess Tournament

Chess tournament for children and adults with various competing categories. October 25-November 2. Flamingo Beach Hotel, Larnaca. cyprus-chess.com/registration


Related posts

Slovenian Foreign Minister in Cyprus for contacts

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Three arrests after 5kg of cannabis, cocaine found

Annette Chrysostomou

European Council reaffirms its solidarity with Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Akrotiri tackles micro plastic waste

British Bases

Man charged with spate of break-ins

British Bases

Limassol hospital gets first natural birth clinic

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign