October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forum looks at education for young migrants

By Gina Agapiou00
House President Demetris Syllouris at the youth forum

A group of young people presented their research on the social inclusion of migrant children and their right to education during the Transnational Youth Forum at Hellenic Bank head offices in Nicosia on Thursday.

Hope for Children organised the event in line with the three-day forum on the right to education which included discussions with the aim to empower people aged 16 to 30 with migrant backgrounds to pursue higher forms of education.

Europe, and especially the eastern Mediterranean saw an increase in migrant arrivals due to geopolitical events, including the conflict in Syria. Cyprus, due to its close proximity to Middle East also receives a number of migrants and refugees resulting in many schoolchildren who do not know the local language.

“Girls and children with migrant background are at a higher risk to stay out of education,” said Hope for Children.

As part of the forum, young people from across Europe were empowered to conduct research and discuss with key policy makers the matter of the social inclusion of migrant children and their right to education, and to find long term solutions to prevent early abandonment of education.

House president Demetris Syllouris, along with Hope for Children director-general Joseph Borghese and Maria Miltiadous from the Youth Board gave a welcome speech at the event which is part of the European Union Erasmus+ Programme.

For information www.uncrcpc.org.cy


