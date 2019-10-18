October 18, 2019

Haris Kakoullis of KPMG in Cyprus re-elected as President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus

[Nicosia, 16.10.2019]. American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) announced its newly-elected Board of Directors, following the elections on the 10th of October 2019.

Haris Kakoullis, Board Member and CFO at KPMG in Cyprus, was re-elected as the President of AmCham Cyprus. Georgios Georgiou and Savvas Klitou were elected Vice President and Treasurer of AmCham Cyprus, respectively.

The new Board of Directors of AmCham Cyprus is presented below:

Haris KakoullisKPMG
Georgios Georgiou Logicom
Savvas KlitouBaker Tilly
Aris AnastassiadesAdvanced Business Solutions
Pericles TheodoridesCablenet
Kyriacos XenophontosElias Neocleous & Co.
Varnavas TheodosiouExxonMobil
Demetris SparsisHellenic Bank
Marios KapirisIBM
Demetris TaxitarisMAP S. Platis
Leonidas GeorgiouMicrosoft
Kyriacos KyriacouNCR
Andreas DermosoniadesNewCytech Business Solutions
Antonis SkoullosOracle
Stelios ViolarisPwC
Elena KontemeniotisUniversity of Nicosia
Ioannis GeorgoulasWay Out Communication

Operating under the auspices of the CCCI, AmCham Cyprus currently has around 70 active members coming from businesses operating in a wide range of industries such as IT, Communications, Professional Services, Energy, Education, Financing, Production and Distribution.

The main objective of AmCham Cyprus is to continue to be a key supporting and strengthening pillar on the trade and economic relations between Cyprus and the USA, always with the cooperation and support of the US Embassy in Cyprus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.


