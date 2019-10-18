October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hotel institute staff threaten demo over moves on Filoxenia

The Filoxenia conference centre in Nicosia

The union of the Higher Hotel Institute will hold a demonstration on Tuesday unless the government rethinks its decision to convert the Filoxenia conference centre into a commercial court, it announced on Friday.

Instead, the union said, the higher hotel institute (HHIC) should make use of the site, which would solve several problems.

“During the bidding process for the conversion of the Filoxenia to courts, it was clear both from the majority of political views and from relevant bodies such as Pasyxe [the Cyprus hotel association], that the bidding must be stopped and Filoxenia must be returned to the HHIC,” the statement said.

The facility can cover the needs of the institute, and be used as boarding accommodation, laboratories and classrooms, while it would help the effort by the institute to upgrade the curriculum, such as the creation of a four-year-degree.

Unfortunately, the union announcement continued, the government considers Filoxenia’s conversion to courts more important than the need of HHIC and its students.

“Students of HHIC cannot continue to be deprived of recognition and upgrading of their diploma. So again we urge you to immediately freeze, since you do not want to permanently stop it, the whole process regarding the Filoxenia centre and to re-examine the matter for your own benefit and of all involved.”

The HHIC, which is a tertiary educational institute offers programmes in hotel and catering studies, is located in Aglandjia on a hill next to the Filoxenia conference centre, in the same area as the old campus of the University of Cyprus and the Hilton hotel.

The hotel industry has supported the idea that the HHIC be moved to a coastal location where tourism is booming, while the Paphos municipality has also shown an interest in housing it.

The protest is planned for Tuesday at 10am outside the Filoxenia.


