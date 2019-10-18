October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Illegal workers sting sees six employers fined

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

The labour ministry fined six employers with €28,500 for illegal employment after a sting operation was carried out by police in the Larnaca and Famagusta areas.

Officers of the Migration Department carried out checks for illegal employment during which they investigated nine employers and 87 workers, 46 of them European citizens, 26 third-country nationals and 15 citizens of Cyprus.

Of the 26 third-country nationals, seven were found to be working illegally and were immediately arrested while their five employers were charged for illegal employment.

Two of the third-country nationals were found to have entered the country illegally and they are being held in custody while their employer was also charged.

Last week, police also arrested 24 illegal workers in different towns and the labour ministry charged 12 employers.

 


Related posts

Third man arrested on suspicion of arranging sham marriages

Annette Chrysostomou

Man wanted in drug-related death arrested in the Netherlands

George Psyllides

Woman arrested at airport with fake ID

Gina Agapiou

Athens positive towards five party conference

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Hotel institute staff threaten demo over moves on Filoxenia

Annette Chrysostomou

News podcast: Cyprus denies migrant workers their social insurance contributions

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign