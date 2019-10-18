October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Magnitude 3.8 tremor felt in Limassol and Larnaca

By Masis Der Parthogh00

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was felt off the coast of Limassol and Larnaca Friday afternoon the department of geological surveys said.

The earthquake was recorded at 13.46pm.

Its epicentre was 30 kilometres east of Limassol and 15 km south of Zygi with a focal depth of 15 km.

The earthquake was felt by residents on the south coast of Limassol and Larnaca.

Geological Survey Department said its seismological centre was monitoring the situation.

Relevant information may be found at http://www.moa.gov.cy/gsd and http: // 135.34: 8080 and @CY_earthquakes Twitter account.


Related posts

Accept slams Poed chief for homophobic views

George Psyllides

Revolutionising the Legal Industry in Cyprus

Press Release

Anastasiades welcomes solidarity of European Council

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘Meeting with UNSG may take place late November’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

One per cent of population are students in the UK

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Illegal workers sting sees six employers fined

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign