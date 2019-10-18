October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man wanted in drug-related death arrested in the Netherlands

By George Psyllides
A 40-year-old Limassol man wanted in Cyprus for manslaughter and drug trafficking has been arrested in the Netherlands, police said on Friday.

Charalambos Sakkos was arrested on an international arrest warrant on Thursday and is now been held pending his extradition to Cyprus.

Sakkos was the owner of a cafeteria where an 18-year-old was sold methamphetamine, which caused his death.

The cafeteria had been on the drug squad’s radar before the incident.

Yiannis Assikis fell into a coma after using the drug and died four days at Nicosia general hospital.

Police arrested three suspects at the time but Sakkos, the owner, was abroad and authorities issued an international arrest warrant.


