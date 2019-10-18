October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Meeting with UNSG may take place late November’

By Source: Cyprus News Agency015
File photo: The two leaders in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Friday that a meeting of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci may take place during the last week of November.

Christodoulides noted that Guterres’ exploratory contacts on this issue were at an advanced stage, adding that there is nothing more to say right now.

The Greek Cypriot side’s aim was for the meeting to take place and to achieve those results that will be conducive to the resumption of substantive negotiations as the UNSG has asked, he added.

Asked if conditions were suitable for a meeting between the UNSG and the two leaders, he noted that the Secretary-General and the UN Security Council spoke clearly about the need to have the appropriate conditions for the resumption of the talks.

He went on to say that the aim is not just for the talks to resume but to have promising talks with prospects for a positive outcome.

The foreign minister reiterated that negotiations must resume from the point they left off in Switzerland, with a view to reach a solution based on a bizonal, bi-communal federation as provided in the UN resolutions.

At the same time, he added, any illegal Turkish activities must be terminated, as required by the international community, either as regards the Republic of Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone, or plans for the fenced-off city of Varosha or the buffer zone, he added.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

One per cent of population are students in the UK

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Illegal workers sting sees six employers fined

Gina Agapiou

Third man arrested on suspicion of arranging sham marriages

Annette Chrysostomou

Man wanted in drug-related death arrested in the Netherlands

George Psyllides

Woman arrested at airport with fake ID

Gina Agapiou

Athens positive towards five party conference

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign