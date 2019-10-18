October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Multilateral cooperation driving change says minister

By Source: Cyprus News Agency023

The trilateral partnerships that Cyprus has established with Greece and neighbouring countries are a prime example of effective cooperation, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said Friday, adding avalue to the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) of the EU.

Speaking at the Limassol Economic Forum, Christodoulides said Cyprus was deeply committed to multilateralism and it is proving this in practise leading by example in its own neighbourhood.

“Redrawing of the map of the energy in Eastern Mediterranean coupled with our conviction that the region’s natural resources can be a catalyst for cooperation and synergies, triggered development of multilateral cooperation in the region that has gradually become a driver of change,” he said.

He added that the trilateral cooperation partnership that Cyprus established with Greece and neighbouring countries such as Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Palestine are a prime example of effective cooperation.

At a time when multilateralism was under attack, regional initiatives that promote the concept of “minilateralism” have added value both at the national and European level, the minister said.

“These formations do not exclude anyone and have a positive agenda.”

Cyprus’ long-term vision, he said, was that all countries in the region, which share the long-term objective and respect ruled-based international order, would join the efforts to create a more prosperous, stable and peaceful eastern Mediterranean.

“The trilateral formations are an example of what can be achieved when states that share concerns and challenges, but also with common interest and vision, join forces rather than isolate themselves, he said.

Of the EU role, he said that it should be a vehicle of effective multilateralism and a global player.

“To achieve this role it is vital that it (EU) pushes forward a goal of a more united federal Europe, one that promotes peace, stability, prosperity and ruled-based international order with an effective toolbox for implementation at its disposal,” he said.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

New record tourist arrivals in September, and for first nine months

Jean Christou

Cyprus to borrow €1.25bn from international markets in 2020

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fitch revises Bank of Cyprus covered bonds’ outlook to positive, affirms at ‘A’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Italy to introduce web tax on digital giants from 2020

Reuters News Service

IMF revises downwards projections for Cypriot economy

Source: Cyprus News Agency

€85m cost for emissions to be passed on to consumers

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign