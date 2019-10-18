October 18, 2019

One per cent of population are students in the UK

The UK remains the top destination for Cypriot students, with approximately one per cent of the population studying there at any one time, and around 40,000 alumni of UK institutions in total.

Despite its small size, Cyprus ranks as the 10th most important source country for international students in the UK according to recent statistics. The Universities of Reading, Essex and Sussex traditionally have the largest numbers of Cypriot students, the British High Commission announced following a major gathering of UK alumni it hosted on Thursday night.

According to the press release, over 350 Cypriot alumni of UK universities from across the island gathered at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Nicosia to celebrate bilateral links in education, science and research, in the presence of the President of the House and Representatives and UK alumnus Dimitris Syllouris.

Over 35 British universities, in Cyprus for the annual Study UK fairs organised by the British Council, also participated, as did 12 Cypriot institutions with major research links with the UK to showcase their work. The event was organised in conjunction with the 17 UK university alumni groups which currently operate in Cyprus.

UK High Commissioner Stephen Lillie said that “education has long been a cornerstone of UK-Cyprus relations. We want to better harness the bonds built up through these study experiences to the benefit of our bilateral relations.

“Our bilateral relationship is one that few other countries can match in terms of the network of personal, business, administrative, cultural and educational ties that have developed between us over the years, and Brexit will not change that,” he added.

British Council Director Angela Hennelly said that “as Cyprus develops its ambitions to become a regional education and research hub, the UK is keen to support through new forms of transnational educational co-operation, offering UK qualifications through local partnerships.”

 


