October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Slovenian Foreign Minister in Cyprus for contacts

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Miro Cerar will have contacts in Nicosia on Friday with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and the President of the House Demetris Syllouris, in addition to attending a Cyprus-Slovenia business forum.

Cerar’s visit was initially scheduled to start on Thursday, but a technical problem forced the commercial aircraft he was on to land in Vienna and his contacts were postponed for Friday after he was rescheduled to land on the island on Thursday evening.

The two Foreign Ministers will take stock of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen ties.

The meeting’s agenda also includes European, regional and global issues, as well as the Cyprus issue and Turkey’s illegal activities in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

