October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Third man arrested on suspicion of arranging sham marriages

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Thursday arrested a third man on suspicion of organising sham marriages in Larnaca.

The 37-year-old is expected to appear in court to be remanded later on Friday.

Police initially arrested a 50-year-old man from Bulgaria after a 20-year-old foreign woman reported that she and another woman, 23, were approached by unknown people who offered them €2,500 and persuaded them to come to Cyprus for the purpose of marrying.

Upon their arrival early in August, the 50-year-old took them to a house which the two women asked to leave after a week. He allegedly refused to let them go or give them their travel documents.

According to the woman, he then transferred them to another location and forced the 23-year-old to contact a man and marry him in September. She said the suspect kept the remuneration.

The 50-year-old was arrested on Monday evening and was remanded in custody for eight days on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, police arrested a 35-year-old Indian man in connection with the same case.

 

 


