October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three arrests after 5kg of cannabis, cocaine found

By Annette Chrysostomou00
file photo

Police arrested three people in Limassol on Thursday evening after they were found in possession of a large amount of illegal drugs.

Around 6pm, acting on a tip off, members of the Limassol drug squad stopped and searched a car driven by a 25-year-old man, a resident of Nicosia.

During the search, the driver allegedly handed a fake ID to the officers.

In the car, they found 4.3 kilos of cannabis and 1.2 kilos of cocaine.

While they were searching, another car with two people in it approached the scene. As soon as the driver noticed the presence of police officers, she tried to speed away but was stopped by police.

The driver was a 33-year-old woman from Paphos and the passenger a 32-year-old man, also from Paphos. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of cannabis.

All three were arrested under warrants and remain in custody pending further investigations.

 


