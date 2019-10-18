October 18, 2019

Trump feeling the pressure from Pence’s Syrian deal

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, as seen from the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

It’s quite amusing that Trump is celebrating the solution to a problem he created according to Seth Moulton.

Watching Trump on TV pouting and spouting his inanities while Pence pulls his chestnuts out of the fire shoots down in flames the entire Trump persona that he is the “deal maker”.

Trump stated on TV he did not know the ceasefire would come so quickly but in order to make sure he gets the credit rather than Pence he tells the world what was needed was a bit of “rough love” from himself.

They say the Vice President is only a heart beat away from the White House. Perhaps if Trump carries on promoting his concept of “rough love” , no doubt, that final “heart beat” will come sooner rather than later!

