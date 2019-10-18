October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman arrested at airport with fake ID

By Gina Agapiou00

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Paphos on Thursday for the possession of fake documents.

According to the police, the woman attempted to depart from Paphos airport for Germany when she was stopped at passport check for showing a fake Belgium ID.

The woman said she was from Congo and she arrived on Cyprus from the north, where she bought the fake document.


