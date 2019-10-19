Alli’s late leveller avoids further Spurs misery

Tottenham Hotspur snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League basement club Watford on Saturday thanks to a fiercely contested late strike from Dele Alli that was awarded after a VAR review.
Alli pounced on a lapse from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and used his shoulder to control the ball before firing into the empty net in the 86th minute, cancelling out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sixth-minute opener for the visitors.
Watford, who had had a penalty claim turned down when Gerard Deulofeu was felled by Jan Vertonghen, claimed Alli had used his arm and were incensed by the turnover, which left them still without a win after nine Premier League games.
Spurs’ only chance in a drab first-half display was a tame shot from Alli which was easily saved by Foster.
Embattled Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino turned to Son Heung-min at the start of the second half and the South Korean nearly equalised when he smashed a high shot at goal which Foster turned on to the crossbar.
Spurs looked headed for a third straight defeat following a 7-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich and a 3-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion until Foster failed to grab a loose ball and Alli took full advantage.
Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League standings on 12 points after nine games. Watford remained bottom on four points.
SOUTHAMPTON END LOSING STREAK
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez scored from the penalty spot to cancel out a second-half goal by Southampton’s Danny Ings in an entertaining 1-1 Premier League draw at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.
In-form striker Ings, who came into the clash having scored four goals in three matches in all competitions, punished Wolves for their poor defending by finding the bottom left corner with a right-footed shot in the 53rd minute.
Southampton’s advantage lasted only eight minutes as Wolves defender Matt Doherty was brought down in the penalty area with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confirming the foul, and Jimenez ended his goal drought with a crisp finish.
BOURNEMOUTH HELD TO SCORELESS DRAW BY NORWICH
Bournemouth and Norwich City both kept their first clean sheets of the season as their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium finished 0-0 on Saturday after a game of precious few goal-scoring chances.
Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, but his effort in the 22nd minute was saved by Norwich keeper Tim Krul, who returned to the side following a recent back problem.