Animation takes over Paphos

Kimonos Art Center, in collaboration with the Municipality of Paphos, presents the third edition of Animattikon, the international animation festival of Paphos. After two successful editions and after the completion of a special summer edition, the Animattikon Project returns to its place of origin, the Attikon theatre, with a series of activities and events around the art of animation.
In this year’s edition, the Animattikon Project has a competition section too, presenting the Golden Hat awards for each of the film categories it presents.
The festival will open on the October 26, International Animation Day, with an exhibition on extra-cinematic animation at Palia Ilektriki. The evening will continue with the presentation of the classical concert ARK II, a musical performance accompanied by animated films in the Attikon Theatre, made possible with the support of the French Institute of Cyprus.
Among the guests at this year’s edition will be Greek animator Yiorgos Nikopoulos, nominated for a European Animation Award for his film The Ox; Italian animator Thomas Kunstler; Cypriot animator and specialist on stop motion puppet construction Andreas Aristodimou; animator and character designer Panagiota Michael and animator Marios Matheou. It is a special honour for the festival to host American journalist and animation specialist Nancy Denney-Phelps along with her husband, musician and film music composer Nik Phelps.
Faithful to its tradition, the Animattikon Project offers a series of animation workshops for children and adults, a series of presentations and lectures on the art of animation and, of course, a rich programme of films with many, many screenings.
The festival will also renew its collaboration with world renown animation school The Animation Workshop and welcomes a special screening programme with films by its students. Also, as always, the Animattikon Project will screen selected animated horror films on the occasion of Halloween. Ananas8bit Coffee will reopen for a couple of days especially for this occasion. In the same space, the Animattikon project will present the multiple awarded animated documentary by Anja Kofmel, Chris the Swiss, nominated for four different European Animation Awards last year.
This will be the first of a series of events aiming at introducing the European Animation Awards to the public of Cyprus. The festival is organised under the hospice of ASIFA Cyprus and the Cyprus Animation Association (CAA). The details and the detailed program of the Animattikon project will be available at the official website of the festival at http://animattikon.com/.
Animattikon Project
International animation festival of Paphos with screenings, workshops, presentations and lectures. October 26-November 3. Attikon Paphos