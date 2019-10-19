Anorthosis face Omonia in top of the table clash

The Cyprus football championship resumes this weekend following the international break with the top of the table clash between Anorthosis and Omonia taking centre stage.

Elsewhere, Apoel take on Doxa Katokopias while Apollon have a tricky tie away to Ethnikos Achnas. In the other games Enosis and Nea Salamina meet in Paralimni while bottom side Olympiakos entertain Pafos FC.

The final game of the round will take place in Limassol on Monday between third-placed AEK and AEL.

Last season both Anorthosis and Omonia had a miserable time, finishing 30 points off the top. However, the two sides went through a major overhaul during the summer of both the squad and the managerial team and it seems as if it is paying off even though we are still in the early stages of the season.

A full house is expected at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium to watch the two teams currently leading the pack on 10 points even though the Famagusta team has a game in hand over their opponents.

Georgian international Tornike Okriashvili is the only player who is a doubt for Anorthosis, with coach Temur Ketsbaia expected to wait until the very last minute to see if the medical team will give him the green light to play.

Should Okriashvilli not make the starting eleven then Manthatis is expected to fill in.

Omonia were dealt a cruel double blow the past week as their top two goalkeepers, Francis Uzoho and Constantinos Panagi, were injured on international duty and face a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Omonia wasted no time and on Thursday announced the signing of experienced Brazilian Fabiano who is expected to be given the nod ahead of rookie goalkeeper Charalambos Kyriakides.

Apoel remain the only team with a 100% record but they have only played twice this season so far and in these two games they failed to convince with their performances.

Last year Doxa thumped five past Apoel and the champions will be desperate to avoid a similar result.

Ethnikos began the season well and are currently in 5th place, level on points with Apollon and, given that the Limassol side is still trying to hit top form, a closely-contested game is expected.

Saturday: Apoel v Doxa (6.30), Ethnikos v Apollon (8.00)

Sunday: Enosis v Nea Salamina (5.00), Anorthosis v Omonia (6.00), Olympiakos v Pafos FC (7.00)