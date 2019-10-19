October 19, 2019

Cypriot feature film Pause coming to cinemas

The feature film Pause directed by Tonia Misialis, is coming to cinemas all over Cyprus as of Thursday. Trapped in the misery of an oppressive marriage, Elpida faces a huge biological and psychological change. Her monotonous life is disturbed when in her perception, reality and imagination begin to get confused, forcing her to face her body, her desires and time again. Can a pause be a new beginning?

This social drama about human relationships and everyday life is balanced with doses of humour. A movie for all people who grow up looking forward to living. The film is inspired by images captured in the director’s mind and events she has experienced growing up in Cyprus.

“I have always been sensitive to women and equality, and I was very interested in studying and exploring decadent relationships within marriage. In this film, my intention was to create a mosaic of the microcosm of patriarchal society and to portray the endless battle between the sexes with sensitivity and humour,” says Tonia.

The film is seen through the complex and fascinating nature of womanhood. This is Tonia’s directorial debut and the film has won awards including the FIPRESCI Best Film Award from the World Federation of Film Critics and has already been distributed in cinemas in the US and Greece, with scheduled distribution to Germany, Austria and Switzerland by the end of 2019.

 

Pause

Tonia Misiali’s film about womanhood and life’s obstacles in cinema theatre across Cyprus. From October 24 onwards. Rio Premier Cinemas and Pantheon cinemas in Nicosia, Rio Cinemas in Limassol and K-Cineplex throughout Cyprus


