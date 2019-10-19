October 19, 2019

Foreign ministry issues Lebanon travel warning

By Staff Reporter
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis in the port city of Sidon

The Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued a travel advisory for Lebanon following widespread protests in the neighbouring country.

The Ministry points out that because of the protests many roads have been closed or are partially blocked, including the road to Rafic Hariri Airport.

Protests broke out in Lebanon over the government’s decision to impose new taxes on petrol during a severe economic crisis.

The anti-government demonstrations spurred late on Thursday escalating the following days leading to violent incidents with two people killed and dozens of people wounded.

“Cyprus citizens who reside in Lebanon or wish to travel to the country the following days are advised to be extra vigilant and to avoid visiting particular areas of the country where mass protests are taking place. They are also advised to follow the local media and the guidelines by the local authorities,” the ministry said.

In case of emergency Cypriots are asked to contact the following telephone numbers or  visit www.oikade.gov.cy  where citizens who are abroad are registered.

Foreign Ministry Official :
+35 7 99660129 (after working hours)

Crisis Management Department at MFA:
+35 7 22801000

Consular Office at MFA:
+35 7 22651113

Cyprus Embassy in Lebanon:
Charles Malek Avenue, 30 Rmeil Building
Achrafieh, Beirut
phone.: +961 1 213063, fax:  +961-1201597

Emergency cases: 00961-71559500 (after working hours)


Staff Reporter

