Fun paddle event to raise funds for cancer charities

A charity fundraiser will see novice crews paddle against each other next month to raise funds for cancer charities in Paphos.

There are still a couple of vacancies for crew members and training sessions are currently underway, said Maxine O’Daly of the ‘Breast of Friends’, a cancer support group and one of the charities due to benefit from funds raised.

Former police inspector and water sports coach, Tim Smith, as well as members of Paphos running club, the Raging Mouflons dragon boat team and Paphos Nautical Club are staging the charity fun paddle she said.

Smith is currently in Cyprus training crew for the upcoming fundraiser, and interested parties should get in touc.

The event will take place on November 9 and 10, and crews of five will paddle either 6, 10 or 16km each. They are raising funds for the ‘Breast of Friends’, a group that offers help and support in all stages of breast cancer, and the cancer patients support group, CPSG, Paphos.

The CPSG, a registered charity, helps to provide numerous services including, free home nursing, all sorts of support, travel to the oncology centre in Nicosia and a free trained volunteer helpline.

In addition, a Limassol based dragon boat crew will raise money to fund an Israeli breast cancer team’s trip to Cyprus, she said.

Smith is based at the Paphos Nautical Club (PNC) in Geroskipou,.

“I am keen to open this event up to all ages. The crews need to be reasonably fit and keen to learn a new skill. All crews need to complete two training sessions in October, for safety, boat orientation and insurance purposes. We will then decide if the crew is going the full 16km or a shorter distance. It’s mainly about teamwork, participation and fund raising. I am hoping this event will have a wide appeal,” he said.

As well as a dragon boat and stand up paddle-boards (SUPs), Smith owns the only six person Hawaiian outrigger canoe in Cyprus.

“Tim and the crew at the Paphos Nautical Club are dedicated to community projects and they hope to raise a large sum of money to support these charities. We are hoping for around 5,000 euros,” added O’Daly.

For further information about the race: [email protected]

Breast of Friends and Cancer Patients Support Group please contact : Maxine O’Daly at : [email protected]