October 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this teenager

By George Psyllides00

Police on Saturday issued a missing person bulletin for 17-year-old Maria Andreou who has been missing from her home in Ayios Ioannis, Limassol, since Thursday.

The teenager is described as being 1,70 metres tall, with long black hair. When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts must contact Limassol CID on 25805057, their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460


