October 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man remanded after cannabis plants found in his home

By Staff Reporter00

A 50-year-old Paphos man was remanded in custody for eight days on Saturday in connection with cultivating  cannabis, after police found 47 plants in his home.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after police, acting on a tip-off, raided his house located in a village in the Paphos district.

During a search, the drug squad found 47 cannabis plants, varying from 20 to 150 centemetres tall.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Foreign ministry issues Lebanon travel warning

Staff Reporter

Europol launches ‘most wanted’ campaign with focus on females

Gina Agapiou

Woman dies after balcony fall (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Police arrest two burglary suspects in Paphos

Gina Agapiou

Time does not dilute Turkey’s human right violations in Cyprus says UN ambassador

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Animation takes over Paphos

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign