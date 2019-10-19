October 19, 2019

Melco presents Celine Dion in concert for the first time in Cyprus

Demonstrating Melco’s commitment to bringing world-class entertainment  to the region as the event’s sole presenter

Melco announces it will soon present Cyprus’ first ever Celine Dion concert as the event’s main sponsor, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to the region. The award-winning French-Canadian singer’s “Celine Dion Courage World Tour, Cyprus, presented by Melco Resorts and Entertainment” will take place at GSP Stadium, Nicosia on 2 August 2020.

Mr. Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos “C2”, said: “Melco has long been dedicated to presenting world-class entertainment offerings that go beyond gaming for the premium travel segment. Achieving this through continuous collaborations with outstanding partners, we are pleased to support Celine Dion in concert for the first time in Cyprus.

In alignment with the mission of the forthcoming City of Dreams Mediterranean, the first and largest Integrated Casino Resort (ICR)  in Europe,  to attract and excite customers from all over the world, we anticipate the concert will enthuse and draw fans from around the region, for the chance to enjoy the singer’s thrilling performance which will further enhance the local tourism industry’s appeal. We look forward to presenting many more world-class experiences and attractions when the ICR’s doors officially open in 2021.”

“Courage World Tour” is the fourteenth concert tour by Celine Dion and the artist’s first world tour in over a decade. The tour follows Celine Dion’s 16-year Las Vegas residency of more than 1,100 performances enjoyed by over 4.5 million fans.

Tickets for “Celine Dion Courage World Tour presented by Melco Resorts and Entertainment” taking place on 2 August 2020 at GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus will go on sale today from 11a.m. local time via https://celinedioncyprus.soldoutticketbox.com. For further details on the tour, please visit https://www.celinedion.com/courage-tour


