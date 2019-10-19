October 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest two burglary suspects in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou042

The Paphos district court on Friday remanded a 21-year-old for three days on suspicion of possession of stolen goods, police said.

The suspect was arrested at 2am on Friday after police stopped and searched a car with two men. In the possession of the suspect, who was a passenger, officers found a watch, a crucifix on a chain, a box full of precious stones, a car key, and some jewellery.

Police said the valuables were later proven to have been stolen from a home in Paphos. The theft was reported by the owner, a 55-year-old woman, at 3am.

The woman recognised the watch, the box with the precious stones and the car keys after officers showed her pictures of the goods found in the suspect’s possession.

In a separate case in Limassol, police arrested a 19-year-old male after he could not provide adequate explanation about a pair of power tools found in his possession.

Acting on a tip-off officers investigated a 19-year-old’s car late on Friday and found the power tools inside.

The man was placed in custody.


Related posts

Foreign ministry issues Lebanon travel warning

Staff Reporter

Europol launches ‘most wanted’ campaign with focus on females

Gina Agapiou

Woman dies after balcony fall (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Time does not dilute Turkey’s human right violations in Cyprus says UN ambassador

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Animation takes over Paphos

Eleni Philippou

‘We must push use of public transport’ minster says

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign