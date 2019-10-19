October 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman critical after balcony fall

By Gina Agapiou041

A 43-year-old woman was in critical condition on Saturday after she fell from a balcony in Paphos in the early morning hours.

According to police, the woman visited the apartment of a friend and while she was standing on the balcony, under conditions that are being investigated, part of the balcony wall collapsed causing her to lose her balance and fall nine metres to the ground.

She was rushed to Paphos general hospital in an ambulance where she was diagnosed with internal building and fractures all over her body.

The woman underwent surgery and is said to be in a critical condition.

Paphos police is investigating the incident.


