October 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman dies after balcony fall (updated)

By Gina Agapiou0173

A 43-year-old woman died on Saturday after falling from a balcony in Paphos in the early morning hours.

According to police, the woman, a Russian national, had visited the apartment of a friend and while she was standing on the balcony, under conditions that are being investigated, part of the balcony wall collapsed causing her to lose her balance and fall nine metres to the ground.

She was rushed to Paphos general hospital in an ambulance where she was diagnosed with internal building and fractures all over her body.

The woman underwent surgery but she succumbed a few hours later.

Paphos police are investigating the incident.


