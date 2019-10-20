October 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Armed robbery at Nicosia bakery

By Katy Turner00

Police in Nicosia are investigating an armed robbery at a bakery in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 2.20 police received information that five minutes earlier a robbery had taken place at a bakery.

According to police, a man entered the shop which his face covered by the hood of his sweatshirt and a scarf tied around his face.

He approached the employee and threatening them with a knife asked for money. He then grabbed a metal can on the counter for donations to charity, which had about €200 in it, and fled.


