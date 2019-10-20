October 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Brexit

Britain’s Raab: we have the numbers to pass a Brexit deal

By Reuters News Service

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government seemed to have the numbers in the House of Commons to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Raab said he was confident the United Kingdom would leave the EU on Oct. 31. He also said parliament could not muzzle the prime minister and that many people in the EU were deeply uncomfortable about further delay.

“He has got that deal. We seem to have the numbers in the House of Commons. Why hasn’t parliament pushed this through? that is what we are going to do next week,” he told BBC television.


