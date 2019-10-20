October 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hail and storms from Famagusta to the mountains (updated)

By Katy Turner0996
Photo: Kitas weather

Hail fell in areas of the Famagusta and LImassol regions on Sunday afternoon as storms continued to move across the island.

The storm affecting Famagusta had earlier brought rain to Karpasia.

Meanwhile, storms and heavy rainfall were also recorded in the mountains and Troodos foothills.

The large amount of rain is expected to cause problems to drivers, such as slippery roads and fallen earth.

Storms are set to continue throughout the coming week, while the temperature in Nicosia is expected to finally fall below 30C.

 


