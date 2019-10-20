October 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

Liverpool drop first points in Old Trafford draw

By Reuters News Service00

Manchester United ended Liverpool’s 100 percent start to the Premier League season — and their 17 match winning streak — with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

But there was disappointment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who were five minutes away from a win before Liverpool substitute Adam Lallana grabbed an equaliser for the league leaders to cancel out Marcus Rashford’s 36th minute opener.

United are now unbeaten in their last seven home games against Liverpool, whose lead over second-placed Manchester City is cut to six points.

Rashford scored after turning home a superb low cross from Dan James after the speedy Welshman had broken down the right flank.

The goal was subject to a video review and allowed to stand despite Liverpool claims that Victor Lindelof had fouled Divock Origi at the start of the move.

Liverpool thought they had got level, two minutes before the interval, when Sadio Mane outfought Lindelof and poked home but the VAR review showed the Senegalese forward had handled the ball.

But Juergen Klopp’s side, who had struggled to find openings, finally broke through in the 85th minute when Lallana slotted home Andy Robertson’s low cross.


Related posts

South African power ends Japan’s fairytale run

Reuters News Service

Dramatic late try sends Wales through against 14-man France

Reuters News Service

Poor record against Manchester United not significant for Klopp

Press Association

Wales have more strings to their bow these days, says Adams

Reuters News Service

Alli’s late leveller avoids further Spurs misery

Reuters News Service

Authorities right to postpone ‘Clasico’, says Barca’s Lenglet

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign