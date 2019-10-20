October 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Plane lands safely in Paphos despite captain suspecting fuel problem

By Katy Turner00

A British Airways plane landed with complete safety at Paphos airport on Saturday night despite the fact the captain reported he could smell fuel in the cockpit.

According to the police, fire service vehicles were on site as the plane landed.

The pilot and co-pilot were able to land the plane without a problem or the passengers on board understanding there might be a problem.

The fire service monitoring the landing were doing so discreetly to not worry those on board.

The plane will be examined on Sunday by British Airways engineers.


