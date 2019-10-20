Time to party in Nicosia

The autumn months bring with them a new series of events including parties and live music nights not only to celebrate Halloween but also a new season.
Greek singer Melina Aslanidou, a judge on the new X-Factor Greece, is taking a brief break from her talent show duties to perform in Cyprus. Two live shows are scheduled, the first on Tuesday at Nea Musiki Skini RED and the second on Wednesday at Vinylio Wine etc in Limassol.
Another star from the Greek music scene is heading to the island next week. Ilias Kampanakis’ performance however will be more of a late-night party. State Night Club will host the Greek singer on Friday, who is set to entertain the crowds from 11.30pm until the early hours of dawn.
For something that doesn’t run so late into the night yet still promises an evening full of dancing, good tunes and festive spirits is Nostalgia Parties’ latest event – a Halloween edition of their usual 80s and 90s themed parties. Also happening at RED Music Stage’s new location in Engomi, the event on Saturday will feature good music from DJs Claudio and Marco and spooky vibes. Dress up is encouraged.
The following day also has a party in its agenda. After a busy summer with performances in the most prestigious festivals and clubs of the world, the Italian duo, Undercatt, from Solomun (Official)’s label Diynamic Music will be making its way to Cyprus next Sunday.
State Club will again transform its venue for an atmospheric night accompanied by Undercatt’s unique melodic and emotional sounds. Alongside Undercatt, Paul Anthonee and the club’s resident DJs Jonathan Reyes, Paul Angelo and Don Argento will crank up the party.
Melina Aslanidou
Live performance by Greek singer. October 22. RED Music Stage, Nicosia. 10.30pm. October 23. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. €30/35. Tel: 99-059257
Ilias Kampanakis
Mastihoma and the State Night Club present the Greek singer Ilias Kampakakis in a unique live. October 25. State Night Club, Nicosia. 11.30pm-5am. Tel:22-255111
Nostalgia 80s 90s Halloween Party
Annual Halloween Party by Nostalgia Parties blasting 80s and 90s tunes. October 26. RED Music Stage, Nicosia. 9.30pm-3am.€8
Undercatt
Live DJ set by Italian duo Undercatt. Paul Anthonee and the club’s resident DJs Jonathan Reyes and Paul Angelo & Don Argento will also be on the decks. October 27. State Night Club, Nicosia. 11pm-4.30am. €15 or €10 at presale. Tel: 22-255111