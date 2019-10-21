October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A look at life’s Situations

By Eleni Philippou012

An exhibition called Situations featuring the work of Greek visual artist Charoula Nikolaidou will continue until early November.

Born in Thessaloniki, Nikolaidou excelled in the department of Fine Arts of Aristotle University Thessaloniki from where she graduated in 2010, from Giorgos Golfinos’ painting studio. Her work has been featured in many solo and group exhibitions both in Greece and abroad.

History of Art Professor at ASFA, Efthimis Lazongas commented on her work: “Charoula Nikolaidou’s paintings, gestural and instinctive, are documented in a direct way. Moving on a purely personal and experiential axis, where the perceptual elements make obvious differences. The lyrical flow of her lines encircles the vibrating bodies in continuous whirlpools. The reprinting of the scriptures alternates into a frenzy trying to absorb the movement. They overlap and repeat in a kind of self-regulating design. The relationship that develops between the pulsating forms and the empty space is contradictory and complementary at the same time. The view of Charoula Nikolaidou expresses the notion of silence, reminding the metaphysical landscapes of De Chirico.”

 

Situations

Exhibition by Greek visual artist Charoula Nikolaidou. Until November 6. Isnotgallery, Limassol. Opening night 8pm Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm. Saturday: 11am-2pm. Tel: 99-569498


