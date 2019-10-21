October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Art for charity

By Eleni Philippou00

“Now is the time to buy art with real meaning,” say organisers of an upcoming art charity. The Space Art for Charity promotes artists and as its name suggests, it also aims to raise money for charities in Cyprus. One of the ways to do so is by auctioning art.

The next event for The Space Art for Charity is an auction of 20 of the paintings which were donated to its cause last year. The paintings have been specifically selected by the art auction house and the auction will take place at The Landmark Hotel (formerly Hilton) in Nicosia on Wednesday. The 20 paintings being sold for Pasykaf will be part of an auction of 60 paintings, which will be sold with no starting price.

The auction is organised by Kapopoulos Fine Arts gallery of Limassol. The gallery is owned by passionate art enthusiast Stelios Ioannides, and auctioneer Vangelis Kapopoulos is flying in from Greece to hold the auction.

“We would like to express our gratitude to The Space Art for Charity for this initiative. They have worked tirelessly with great dedication and passion for the good of our fellow human beings with cancer. Part of the auction’s sales will support Pasykaf’s Free Palliative Care Services and Programmes that improve the quality of life of cancer patients and their family members across Cyprus,” said Sophie Christoforou, Deputy CEO of Pasykaf.

The 20 lots represent a wonderful cross-section with traditional paintings, graffiti art and abstract modern. “Never has there been a better time to by art, whilst at the same time supporting cancer patients across Cyprus,” says The Space.

 

Art for Charity

Art auction with 20 paintings from a variety of artists and art genres. Money to be raised for charity. October 23. Landmark Hotel, Nicosia. 7.30pm

 


Related posts

Film review: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil **

Preston Wilder

A look at life’s Situations

Eleni Philippou

Time to party in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Cypriot feature film Pause coming to cinemas

Eleni Philippou

Painting and sculptures with Anna Vasiliou

Eleni Philippou

Animation takes over Paphos

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign