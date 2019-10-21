October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bulgarian man dies after head-on collision in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 38-year-old man, a Bulgarian national, died as the result of a road accident on Monday morning in the Paphos district.

The van he was driving near Orites on the Archimandrita to Kouklia road collided head on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction at around 9am.

Both drivers were taken to the A&E department of Paphos hospital.

The driver of the van which was carrying parcels died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the other car is in serious condition but out of danger.


