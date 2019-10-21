Counting the cost of storm damage with more to come (Updated)

With rain and storms predicted to last throughout the week, Cyprus was already counting the cost of Sunday’s heavy storms on Monday in terms of crop damage and flooding.

The storms have highlighted yet again infrastructural weaknesses in many areas.

On Sunday, the fire service was kept busy answering calls for help because of heavy rains and storms in all districts.

Most involved water in basements and houses, immobilised vehicles and clogged drains.

The areas most affected were Strovolos, Lakatamia, Engomi and Anthoupolis.

Six special units were set up to handle the calls.

Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis and officials of his department visited Frenaros, Sotira and Dherynia on Monday to assess the damage caused by the rains and hailstorms which destroyed many crops within minutes on Sunday. Disy leader Averof Neophytou also visited the area.

Kadis said that an improved insurance system means more crops then in the past are covered by insurance, for example, vegetables.

“The farmers are asked to submit their applications for assistance, and we will be better able to support them then before,” he said.

In the meantime, the government will do everything possible to give some assistance as soon as possible.

Following the flooding on Sunday, road safety NGO Reaction urged people to clear drains, avoid unnecessary travel and avoid being in basements when the forecast predicts heavy rainfall.

They should move to a safe high point and not cross torrents by foot or car.

The group also warned that flood hazards do not subside as soon as the waters recede.

Head of Reaction Marios Stavrou warned of the dangers of specific areas such as the Alexandroupolis bridge near the Strovolos town hall and the bridge next to the Red Cross in Nicosia, saying that due to the rapidly flowing Pedieos river they are particularly dangerous.

According to Reaction, the water can carry away pedestrians and vehicles and transport a large amount of mud and waste in the riverbeds.

“Drivers should never overestimate their capabilities or that of their vehiclse and try to move through the torrents,” he warned.

Echoing a growing number of complaints, he said in certain areas major infrastructural works needs to be carried out right away.

That may take some time, Strovolos mayor Andreas Papacharalambous told the Cyprus Mail.

“The plans are with the town planning, but there is a delay. We cannot act alone but depend on other departments. We will have another meeting on Friday about this and other projects. When we raise the bridge the problems will go away.”

What the municipality can and does do is to remove the debris from the riverbank.

“That is an ongoing struggle,” Papacharalambous said. “The river starts in Macheras and everything which is dumped on the way to Nicosia ends up here.”

The met office said there will be local rains and thunderstorms until Friday, while temperatures will drop by 4C on Tuesday, reaching 27C inland and 25C at the coast.

Head of the met office Cleanthis Nicolaides added temperatures will drop even further by Saturday, when the highest temperature will be around 24C.

“This is a new low pressure system, not like the one with rain and storms in the afternoon and inland, but also at the sea,” he explained. “There will not necessarily be storms, but they cannot be excluded.”