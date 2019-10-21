October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Delivery man hospitalised after being hit by car

By Gina Agapiou09
Larnaca general hospital

A 25-year-old food delivery man was taken to Larnaca General with punctured lungs after his motorcycle was hit by a car on Sunday night.

According to police, the accident took place at 9.30pm when a 52-year-old female driver was about to exit a petrol station in Yiannos Kranidiotis Street towards Salaminas roundabout and she collided with the bike.

The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for punctured lungs and a leg fracture.


