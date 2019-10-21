October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Driver arrested for illegal possession of firearm

By Gina Agapiou00

A 31-year-old driver was arrested in Limassol on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm early on Monday.

Police said they found a pistol and a number of different kinds of bullets in the suspect’s car when officers stopped him for a routine check.

Following investigations, police discovered that the 31-year-old did not have the relevant licence to own a firearm.


