October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government urged to act swiftly to meet 2020 CO2 targets

By Elias Hazou067
Permits for the generation of 600 megawatts of power from renewable energy sources have been approved

Government departments must do their part and act swiftly if Cyprus is to meet its 2020 targets for reduced carbon dioxide emissions, the energy regulator told lawmakers on Monday.

Andreas Poullikkas said the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) has already approved permits for the generation of 600 megawatts of power from renewable energy sources.

Of these, 300 megawatts have been listed as being eligible for state subsidisation schemes.

What is left now, he added, is for the various government agencies – such as town planning – to quickly process and issue the permits for solar and wind parks.

“Unless some of these projects are implemented, the goal will not be achieved,” the official cautioned.

Cyprus has set a target for 2020 of generating 13 per cent of electricity from renewable energy.

Breaking this down, 2 per cent of the 13 per cent would come from transport, 6 per cent from heating and cooling, and 5 per cent from electricity production.

Regarding the opening up of the electricity market, Poullikkas said CERA has granted licences to 13 suppliers.

The official was in parliament discussing CERA’s budget for 2020, which provides for expenditures of €3.2m.

 


