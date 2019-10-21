October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this woman?

By George Psyllides00

Police on Monday issued a missing person bulletin for a 34-year-old Nepalese woman who has been missing from her workplace since last Friday.

Shrestha Bisnu Kumari is 1.65m total, medium built, with long black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or their nearest police station or the public hotline 1460.


